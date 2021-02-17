Khalistani terrorists plan to eliminate farmer leader protesting on Delhi border, say intelligence officials

File image: Farmers participate in a three-hour "chakka jam (road blockade)" as part of protests against the three new farm reform laws on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India on February 6, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

Intelligence officials have said a global conspiracy has been hatched to attack farmer leaders protesting along Delhi borders since November.

Terrorists of Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) are planning to eliminate farmer leaders, reported news agency ANI.

Intelligence agencies such as RAW and the Intelligence Bureau are currently maintaining vigil to foil any terror plot and have prepared a report on such attempts made by KCF.

The intel report states that the conspirators hail from Belgium and the United Kingdom and have made elaborate plans to kill a farmer leader protesting on Delhi border.

It is believed that the KCF is planning to eliminate the farmer leader because he was “alleged to have involvement in eliminating KCF cadres from Punjab in the past”.

The intel agencies have further informed that the KCF realised how the “killing of the leader at this juncture could lead to increase in violence in India and onus of killing will be on government agencies or workers of a political party”.

There are several reports suggesting that Khalistani separatists have been trying to gain ground through the farmers’ protest.