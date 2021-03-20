English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Kejriwal to address Kisan Mahapanchayat in Punjab on Sunday

The Kisan Mahapanchayat will be held at Anaj Mandi, Bagha Purana and Moga.

PTI
March 20, 2021 / 10:14 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Punjab on March 21 in support of farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.

The AAP, in a statement, said the Kisan Mahapanchayat will be held at Anaj Mandi, Bagha Purana and Moga.

Kejriwal will also address a Kisan Mahapanchayat at Huda Maidan in Jind, Haryana on April 4. The chief minister earlier held a mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

"The Aam Aadmi Party has been with the farmers since the beginning. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will lend his voice to this pertinent issue at tomorrow's Kisan Mahapanchayat," the AAP said.

The party has strongly come out in favour of the farmers protesting against the new farm laws and Kejriwal has visited the Singhu border twice and extended his support to the farmers.
PTI
TAGS: #Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi #farmer protest
first published: Mar 20, 2021 10:14 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.