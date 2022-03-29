English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for an exclusive roundtable discussion on The Future of FinTech today at 4pm.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Have mandated carbon-mapping of each Indian airport to understand emissions: Jyotiraditya Scindia

    In a speech at an event of industry body CII, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "I have very clearly mandated that we need to do a carbon-mapping exercise to understand what are our emissions — both direct and indirect.”

    PTI
    March 29, 2022 / 01:48 PM IST
    Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said he has mandated that each airport in India must conduct a carbon-mapping exercise to get an idea about its direct and indirect emissions.

    Commercial aviation is responsible for about 2 to 3 per cent of the global carbon emissions.

    Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has given up flying to reduce her personal carbon footprint, boosting the "flight shame" movement in Europe and other parts of the world.

    In his speech at an event of industry body CII, Scindia said, "I have very clearly mandated that we need to do a carbon-mapping exercise to understand what are our emissions — both direct and indirect.”

    Direct emissions would be the amount of electricity used at the airport, the emissions of machineries that we use, etc, he noted.

    Close

    "Indirect emissions would be co-located services — ground handling, airplanes and others,” he stated.

    "So, I think we need to do carbon mapping of every airport. And post that carbon mapping, look at adaptation…and form short-term goals, medium-term goals and long-term goals,” he said.

    Airlines in India emitted around 84,322 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere between 2016 and 2020, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh had said on Monday.
    PTI
    Tags: #carbon emissions #Civil Aviation Ministry #Current Affairs #India #Jyotiraditya Scindia
    first published: Mar 29, 2022 01:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.