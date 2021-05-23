MARKET NEWS

Goa Board's Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 decision in 2 days

PTI
May 23, 2021 / 06:13 PM IST
Pramod Sawant (Image: Twitter/ @DrPramodSawant2)

The Goa government has cancelled Class 10 exams in the state in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and a decision on Class 12 exams would be taken in the next two days, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday.

The decision has been taken on the recommendation of a committee comprising Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary School Education and education department officials as well as experts in the field, and Class 10 marks would be allotted based on the internal assessment of examinations held in academic year 2020-21, he said.

"Those failing in one or two subjects can appear for ATKT (Allowed To Keep Terms) examination. Those who want to opt for Science and Diploma streams will have to undergo one-day examination, which will be conducted by the Goa Board. Students will be informed 15 days in advance about this one-day examination,” he said.

He said 'private students', (those who study in night schools or schools for drop outs) will have to undergo a one-day or three-day exam, the dates of which would be announced later.

"A decision on Class 12 exams will be taken on Tuesday or Wednesday," Sawant informed.
