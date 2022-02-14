English
    Goa election candidate with least assets is worth Rs. 25,000

    Devidas Gaonkar, Shiv Sena candidate from North Goa’s Valpoi, has the second lowest assets at Rs 25,500.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 14, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST
    Goa assembly election 2022: Goa votes in a single phase on February 14.

    Goa assembly election 2022: Goa votes in a single phase on February 14.

    With over 11 lakh voters across 40 assembly seats, voting is underway in the coastal state of Goa. 301 candidates are in the fray from 12 political parties and Independents.

    Jai Maha Bharath Party leader Jagannath Gaonkar is the candidate from Siolim and has the lowest assets at Rs 25,000. The amount is in moveable assets, an Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report says.

    Incidentally, the richest candidate is also contesting from Siolim. Congress’ Delilah Michael Lobo has assets worth over Rs 92 crore.

    Devidas Gaonkar, Shiv Sena candidate from North Goa’s Valpoi, has the second lowest assets at Rs 25,500.

    The candidate with the third lowest assets is Kanay Pagi. He is contesting as an Independent from Canacona in south Goa. He has Rs 64,026 in assets.

    77 (26%) candidates out of 301 have declared criminal cases against themselves and 234 (78%) candidates have declared liabilities in their affidavit, according to the ADR report.

    Goa votes in a single phase on February 14 and the results will be declared on March 10.
    Tags: #Goa assembly election 2022 #Goa elections #Goa poorest candidate #Goa richest candidate
