ESIC joins hands with Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY

The tie-up is expected to benefit 1.35 crore ESI beneficiaries.

In a big leap taken by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) to ensure better accessibility of medical facilities for its beneficiaries, it on March 10 joined hands with Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the convergence of ESI Scheme with Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY will be in 113 districts of four states, namely - Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The tie-up is expected to benefit 1.35 crore ESI beneficiaries in the given districts to avail cashless medical services through empaneled hospitals of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY without any need of referral.

"To avail the medical care the beneficiary need to carry ESIC e-pehchan card or Health Passbook and Aadhar Card with them. The list of districts and empaneled hospitals are available at www.esic.nic.in/ab-pm-jay, the statement said.

Similarly, the beneficiaries of PM-JAY can also avail cashless treatment at 15 underutilised ESIC hospitals/Medical Colleges in the states of Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan & U.P.

There are presently 1,520 ESI dispensaries and 159 hospitals across the country, out of which 45 dispensaries and 49 hospitals are directly run by ESIC, while remaining are run by the respective state governments.