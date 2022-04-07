English
    Enforcement Directorate questions Omar Abdullah in J&K Bank case

    The National Conference leader arrived at the federal probe agency’s headquarters this morning where his statement in being recorded, officials said.

    PTI
    April 07, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST

    Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate Thursday in connection with the purchase of a building by the J&K Bank about 12 years ago, officials said.

    The National Conference leader arrived at the federal probe agency’s headquarters this morning where his statement in being recorded, they said.

    The case was registered by the ED earlier this year, they said.



    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Enforcement Directorate #India #Jammu and Kashmir #JK Bank #Omar Abdullah
    first published: Apr 7, 2022 03:03 pm
