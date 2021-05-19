Cyclone Tauktae | PM Modi announces Rs 1,000 crore financial aid for immediate relief in Gujarat

The cyclone left behind a trail of destruction not just in Gujarat, but also in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa due to very high wind speed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 19 announced financial assistance of Rs. 1,000 crore for immediate relief activities in Gujarat, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has informed.

The Prime Minister approved the relief package after holding a review meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and top officials to assess the damage caused by the cyclone.

PM Modi had visited Gujarat to review the situation in the state after Cyclone Tauktae ravaged it, leaving 45 dead. He conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas in Una (Gir-Somnath), Jafrabad (Amreli), Mahua (Bhavnagar) in Gujarat, and Diu.

The Union Government will be deploying an Inter-Ministerial Team to visit Gujarat soon to assess the extent of the damage in the state, the PMO added.

Further, the Prime Minister has announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased along with an assistance of Rs 50,000 for those injured due to Cyclone Tauktae. This assistance will be provided to all states affected by the cyclone across India, including Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.