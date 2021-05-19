MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Cyclone Tauktae | PM Modi announces Rs 1,000 crore financial aid for immediate relief in Gujarat

PM Modi had visited Gujarat to review the situation in the state after Cyclone Tauktae ravaged it, leaving 45 dead.

Moneycontrol News
May 19, 2021 / 06:05 PM IST
The cyclone left behind a trail of destruction not just in Gujarat, but also in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa due to very high wind speed.

The cyclone left behind a trail of destruction not just in Gujarat, but also in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa due to very high wind speed.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 19 announced financial assistance of Rs. 1,000 crore for immediate relief activities in Gujarat, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has informed.


The Prime Minister approved the relief package after holding a review meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and top officials to assess the damage caused by the cyclone.

PM Modi had visited Gujarat to review the situation in the state after Cyclone Tauktae ravaged it, leaving 45 dead. He conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas in Una (Gir-Somnath), Jafrabad (Amreli), Mahua (Bhavnagar) in Gujarat, and Diu.


 The Union Government will be deploying an Inter-Ministerial Team to visit Gujarat soon to assess the extent of the damage in the state, the PMO added.

Further, the Prime Minister has announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased along with an assistance of Rs 50,000 for those injured due to Cyclone Tauktae. This assistance will be provided to all states affected by the cyclone across India, including Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Cyclone Tauktae #Gujarat
first published: May 19, 2021 05:38 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.