English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Don't miss the exciting session on 'Make in India: Pharmacy of the World' where top business leaders reveal how the life sciences and pharma sector can become more aatmanirbhar. Click to attend:
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

CERA Week: John Kerry bats for co-operation with China and India to bring down emissions

Addressing the CERA Week by HIS Markit on March 2, John Kerry said India is set to play a major role in terms of renewable energy plans for the future and has the potential to become a future supplier of solar panels, competing with China.

Shine Jacob
March 02, 2021 / 08:58 PM IST
John Kerry, Climate Envoy (Image: Reuters)

John Kerry, Climate Envoy (Image: Reuters)

The US is looking for joint co-operation with countries like China and India to bring down the emission of greenhouse gases and to achieve 'net-zero’ emissions by 2050, John Kerry, the special presidential envoy for climate deputed by the US President Joe Biden, has said.

Addressing the CERA Week by HIS Markit on March 2, Kerry said India is set to play a major role in terms of renewable energy plans for the future and has the potential to become a future supplier of solar panels, competing with China, which accounts for about 71 percent of the total solar module manufacturing capacity globally.

He said India’s plan to produce 450 GW from renewable capacities by 2030 is ambitious, which needs at least $600 billion investment. India has been looking at investment houses in the US to finance these expansion plans.

“China is the number one emitter in the world, followed by the US. We have to have China on the table,” he said. He added that the country’s target is to move towards net zero emissions by 2050 and for this will be co-operating with China and other countries.
Shine Jacob
TAGS: #China #climate change #Current Affairs #India #John Kerry #solar #United States #world
first published: Mar 2, 2021 08:58 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.