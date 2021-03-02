CERA Week: John Kerry bats for co-operation with China and India to bring down emissions

John Kerry, Climate Envoy (Image: Reuters)

The US is looking for joint co-operation with countries like China and India to bring down the emission of greenhouse gases and to achieve 'net-zero’ emissions by 2050, John Kerry, the special presidential envoy for climate deputed by the US President Joe Biden, has said.

Addressing the CERA Week by HIS Markit on March 2, Kerry said India is set to play a major role in terms of renewable energy plans for the future and has the potential to become a future supplier of solar panels, competing with China, which accounts for about 71 percent of the total solar module manufacturing capacity globally.

He said India’s plan to produce 450 GW from renewable capacities by 2030 is ambitious, which needs at least $600 billion investment. India has been looking at investment houses in the US to finance these expansion plans.

“China is the number one emitter in the world, followed by the US. We have to have China on the table,” he said. He added that the country’s target is to move towards net zero emissions by 2050 and for this will be co-operating with China and other countries.