    Bihar govt to approach Centre over GI tag for Mithila's Rohu fish

    PTI
    April 06, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST
    Source: Shutterstock

    Source: Shutterstock

    The Bihar government has decided to approach the Centre in order to get 'Geographical Indication' (GI) tag for Mithila’s famous Rohu fish, an official said on Wednesday.

    The state government has engaged two experts to study and prepare a report on Rohu fish of the Mithila region, state fisheries department director Nishat Ahmed told PTI.

    "One of the most distinguished species of carp, Rohu fish of the Mithila region, especially in Darbhanga and Madhubani districts, is known for its taste. We have engaged two experts to study and prepare a detailed report on the fish."

    "Once the report is prepared, we will approach the Union Commerce Ministry for granting GI tag for Mithila’s Rohu fish,” he said.

    A GI tag identifies a product as originating from a particular region.

    The Mithila region comprises parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and districts of the eastern Terai of Nepal.

    "We are quite hopeful that Rohu fish of this region will certainly get GI tag. This will benefit those engaged in Rohu farming in the area as they will get a global market and a new identity. This will have a direct impact on their income,” Ahmed said.

    The Geographical Indications Registry has recently accepted a plea to rename 'Bihar Makhana' (fox nuts) as 'Mithila Makhana'.

    Bihar’s 'Katarni Rice', 'Jardalu Mango', 'Shahi Litchi' and 'Magahi Paan' have got GI tag.



    PTI
