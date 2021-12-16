MARKET NEWS

English
Another year-end gift from Modi govt: P Chidambaram's dig over vacant posts for teachers

In a written response to a question in Rajya Sabha, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday that 6,535 full-time teaching posts were vacant in the central universities, 403 across IIMs and 3,876 in the IITs.

PTI
December 16, 2021 / 12:36 PM IST
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took a dig at the Centre over more than 10,000 vacant teaching posts across central universities, IITs and IIMs on Thursday, calling it "another year-end gift from the Modi government”.

Attacking the government, Chidambaram said, "Another year-end gift from the Modi government: There are over 10,000 teaching posts vacant in central universities, IITs and IIMs. Of these 4126 are reserved for SC, ST and OBC.”

"We thought teaching through teachers is their primary objective. I wonder what these institutions do without sufficient teachers,” the former Union minister said on Twitter.
Tags: #Current Affairs #Dharmendra Pradhan #India #P Chidambaram
first published: Dec 16, 2021 12:35 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.