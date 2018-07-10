Amit Shah's visit will have no impact in TN, claims CPI's Raja

Senior CPI leader D Raja yesterday claimed that BJP President Amit Shah's visit to Tamil Nadu would not have any impact as the southern state will never accept "Hindutva politics". "His (Shah's) visit is not going to have any impact and Tamil Nadu will never accept Hindutva politics.

The BJP is spending huge money for this, but considering the political, social and cultural history of the state it cannot have the foothold here," he told reporters here. Shah is in the city today on a one-day visit during which he is set to energize grassroots level functionaries ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls and meet a cross-section of leaders.

Referring to the Centre's proposal for simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies, the CPI leader alleged the BJP was trying to divert the nation's attention by talking about the "impractical" measure. "Instead of talking about electoral reforms, the BJP is trying to divert issue on to simultaneous elections. That is not practical. The country has various diverse political situations. How can they impose such an initiative," he said.