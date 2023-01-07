Bengaluru police assists in arresting man accused of urinating on co-passenger onboard Air India flight

Shankar Mishra

The Bengaluru police on Saturday confirmed the arrest of Shankar Mishra, who allegedly urinated on a septuagenarian woman on board an Air India flight from New York to Delhi.

The accused, who held a top post in the US financial services company Wells Fargo until he was fired on Friday, had been holed up in Bengaluru ever since a lookout circular was issued.

"We assisted the Delhi police in picking him up..," a top police officer told PTI.

The officer said Mishra was held from the Sanjay Nagar area.

According to police sources, the Delhi and Bengaluru police teams had earlier gone to Marathalli area in the city but drew a blank.

Later, they got a tip-off that he was staying in an apartment in Sanjay Nagar. He was picked up from there at about 3.30 AM on Saturday.

Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.