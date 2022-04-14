English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    2 NCB officials, part of cruise drugs case probe, suspended in another case

    Two duo – superintendent Vishwa Vijay Singh and intelligence officer Ashish Ranjan Prasad – had allegedly helped an accused in another drugs case secure bail, an NCB official said.

    PTI
    April 14, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

    The Narcotics Control Bureau has suspended two of its officials, who were part of a probe into the cruise drugs case, after a departmental inquiry against them in another case, an NCB official said on Thursday.

    Two duo – superintendent Vishwa Vijay Singh and intelligence officer Ashish Ranjan Prasad – had allegedly helped an accused in another drugs case secure bail, he said.

    An internal inquiry was conducted against the two officials and after the completion of the probe, they were placed under suspension, the official said.

    The action has got nothing to do with the cruise drugs case, he said.

    In October last year, a team of the NCB’s Mumbai zone had raided a Goa-bound cruise ship and claimed to have seized drugs onboard.

    Close
    Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and some others are accused in that case.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Cruise drugs case #Current Affairs #India #Narcotics Control Bureau #NCB
    first published: Apr 14, 2022 11:56 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.