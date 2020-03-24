Coronavirus pandemic | 10 dystopian books/movie to read/watch during lockdown

Here is the dystopian binge list with five great films on disease outbreaks and five great books on pandemics you can watch and read during lockdown. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 As the country moves towards a state of virtual lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, many have been forced to stay at home. The coronavirus pandemic spreading across the world has resulted in a lot of companies asking their employees to work from home. Here is the dystopian binge list with five great films on disease outbreaks and five great books on pandemics you can watch and read during lockdown. (Image: Reuters) 2/12 Movie | Contagion | 2011 | Based on the past SARS and swine-flu epidemics. (Image: News18 creative) 3/12 Movie | Blindness | 2008 | Based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Portuguese author Jose Saramago. (Image: News18 creative) 4/12 Movie | Panic in the streets | 1950 | Set in New Orleans, the story follows the relentless efforts a handful of public officials must make to prevent an epidemic of Pneumonia plague. (Image: News18 creative) 5/12 Movie | The Andromeda Strain | 1971 | Based on Michael Crichton’s seminal novel of the same name. (Image: News18 creative) 6/12 Movie | Outbreak | 1995 | Based on Richard Preston’s non-fiction best-seller The Hot Zone-which details the origins of viral hemorrhagic fevers of Central Africa. (Image: News18 creative) 7/12 Book | The Andromeda Strain by Michael Crichton (Image: News18 creative) 8/12 Book | The Masque of the red death by Edgar Allan Poe (Image: News18 creative) 9/12 Book | The Plague by Albert Camus (Image: News18 creative) 10/12 Book | The Stand by Stephen King (Image: News18 creative) 11/12 Book | Zone One by Colson Whitehead (Image: News18 creative) 12/12 Book | The Eyes of Darkness by Dean Koontz (Image: News18 creative) First Published on Mar 24, 2020 01:25 pm