English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Bollywood actor Mahima Chaudhry campaigns for both BJP and TMC in West Bengal

On April 12, the ‘Pardes’ actress was seen on the streets of West Bengal’s North 24 Paraganas district Lake Town area, urging people to vote for BJP candidate Sabyasachi Dutta.

Moneycontrol News
April 12, 2021 / 05:29 PM IST
Mahima Chaudhry (Image: Wikimedia)

Mahima Chaudhry (Image: Wikimedia)

Bollywood actor Mahima Chaudhry was seen campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal on April 12, days after she campaigned for its bitter rival and the ruling party of the state -- Trinamool Congress (TMC).

On April 12, the ‘Pardes’ actress was seen on the streets of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district Lake Town area, urging people to vote for BJP candidate Sabyasachi Dutta, India Today reported.

She was reportedly present at a roadshow for TMC candidate candidate Madan Mitra in Kamarhati only last week.

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to wrest power from the incumbents and the TMC is also trying everything in its power to ensure the party wins the West Bengal Assembly elections for the third time. At a time when the political situation in Bengal is so tense and people are waiting eagerly to find out who secures a win in this high-octane election, it is amusing to find a celebrity endorse both parties simultaneously.

Elections are being held over eight phases in West Bengal and so far four phases have been concluded. Votes will be counted on May 2.

Close
Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 Assembly elections
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #Trinamool Congress (TMC) #West Bengal BJP #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Apr 12, 2021 05:29 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.