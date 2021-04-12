Bollywood actor Mahima Chaudhry campaigns for both BJP and TMC in West Bengal

Mahima Chaudhry (Image: Wikimedia)

Bollywood actor Mahima Chaudhry was seen campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal on April 12, days after she campaigned for its bitter rival and the ruling party of the state -- Trinamool Congress (TMC).

On April 12, the ‘Pardes’ actress was seen on the streets of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district Lake Town area, urging people to vote for BJP candidate Sabyasachi Dutta, India Today reported.

She was reportedly present at a roadshow for TMC candidate candidate Madan Mitra in Kamarhati only last week.

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to wrest power from the incumbents and the TMC is also trying everything in its power to ensure the party wins the West Bengal Assembly elections for the third time. At a time when the political situation in Bengal is so tense and people are waiting eagerly to find out who secures a win in this high-octane election, it is amusing to find a celebrity endorse both parties simultaneously.

Elections are being held over eight phases in West Bengal and so far four phases have been concluded. Votes will be counted on May 2.