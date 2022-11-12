English
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover become parents to baby girl, name her Devi

    Mumbai, Nov 12 Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on Saturday announced they have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. In a joint ..

    PTI
    November 12, 2022 / 05:48 PM IST

    Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on Saturday announced they have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

    In a joint statement posted on their respective Instagram pages, the duo revealed they have named their newborn Devi Basu Singh Grover.

    "12.11.22. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now, and she is divine. Bipasha & Karan," the statement read.

    The couple, who got married in 2016, had shared the pregnancy news in August.

    Grover, 40 and Basu, 43, have featured together in the 2015 film 'Alone'. They were recently seen in the web series 'Dangerous'.

    Basu is best known for her performance in films "Raaz", "Jism", "Corporate", "Race" and "Bachna Ae Haseeno", while Grover, a popular TV star, has acted in shows "Dill Mil Gayye" and "Qubool Hai".
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:47 pm