    Australian PM says cabinet to address KFC 'cabbage-gate' crisis

    AFP
    June 09, 2022 / 01:32 PM IST
    KFC | Representative image

    Australia's prime minister joked he would huddle with top officials Thursday to discuss the soaring cost of lettuce and local KFCs' decision to replace the verdant leaf with a cabbage mix on their Zinger Burgers.

    Dubbing the fast-food chain's decision "crazy", centre-left leader Anthony Albanese quipped the situation had become a national "crisis".

    Lettuce prices have soared by as much as 300 percent in Australian cities thanks to recent flooding and high global fuel prices.

    A single head of iceberg lettuce that once sold for about $2 now goes for close to $8 in Sydney and Melbourne.

    As a result, KFC told Australian customers it would reduce the lettuce in its products in favour of a 50-50 lettuce-cabbage mix.

    "Cabbage isn't the same as lettuce. That's just wrong," Albanese told Sydney's KIIS FM radio.

    "I'll put it on the list for the Cabinet meeting today. Cabbage-gate."
    Tags: #Australia #cabbage-gate #KFC
    first published: Jun 9, 2022 01:32 pm
