AI-powered ‘robot lawyer’ to defend a human in court for the first time ever

(Representative Image)

An artificial intelligence bot is all set to defend a human in court for the first time ever. History will be made next month when “the world’s first robot lawyer” helps a defendant fight a traffic ticket in court, the New York Post reported.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) bot developed by DoNotPay will run on the defendant’s smartphone. It will listen to court arguments in real time and advise the defendant on what to say via an earpiece.

New Scientist, a science and technology website, reported that the defendant will only say what the AI instructs them to say in court. While the hearing is scheduled for next month, DoNotPay has not disclosed the location or the defendant’s name.

The company has agreed to cover any fines should they lose the case.

DoNotPay founder and CEO, Joshua Browder, said it took a long time to train the AI legal assistant to stick to the truth. “We’re trying to minimize our legal liability,” he told New Scientist. “And it’s not good if it actually twists facts and is too manipulative.”

The AI has been designed and trained to not react to everything it hears in court. Instead, it will analyse the arguments being made before advising the defendant on how to proceed.