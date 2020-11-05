172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|zte-blade-20-5g-unveiled-in-china-with-triple-camera-setup-and-4000-mah-battery-6069531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ZTE Blade 20 5G unveiled in China with triple camera setup and 4,000 mAh battery

Moneycontrol News

ZTE just launched a new affordable 5G smartphone in China in the form of the Blade 20 5G. The ZTE Blade 20 5G features an entry-level 5G chipset, a triple camera setup, and a sizeable battery.

The ZTE Blade 20 5G is priced at CNY 1,499 (Roughly Rs 16,800) in China. As of now, there is no information about the release date both in China and internationally.

The ZTE Blade 20 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Dimensity 720 is an entry-level 5G chipset, designed for budget 5G handsets. ZTE has implemented additional passive cooling to prevent the chip from overheating.

The ZTE Blade 20 5G sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone also packs a 4,000 mAh battery that charges through the USB Type-C port. Connectivity options on the Blade 20, include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and other sensors. The phone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The Blade 20 5G runs on Android 10 with ZTE's custom MiFavor 10.5 skin on top.

For optics, the ZTE Blade 20 5G gets a triple camera setup with a 16 MP, f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP depth sensor. Additionally, the waterdrop notch on the front houses an 8 MP selfie camera. The ZTE Blade 20 5G arrives in Jazzy Grey and Mint Blue.
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 01:28 pm

tags #smartphones #ZTE

