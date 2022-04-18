Xiaomi Pad 5 and Xiaomi 12 Pro to launch in India on April 27

Xiaomi is set to launch two new flagship products in India on April 27. The company has confirmed that it will be launching the Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone, and the mid-range Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet.

Xiaomi Pad 5 (Image Courtesy: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Pad 5

The Pad 5 is Xiaomi's mid-range tablet that houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 860 SoC under the hood, and will offer you options of up to 6GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

On the back is a 13-megapixel camera, and on the front is a 8-megapixel camera. It has a 11-inch 2560 x 1600 WQHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The tablet comes with four Dolby Atmos certified speakers and runs a custom variant of the MIUI user interface (based on Android 11), designed for tablets.

The Pad 5 is powered by a 8720mAh battery, with support for 33W fast charging.

Xiaomi 12 Pro (Image Courtesy: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with a touch sampling rate of 480Hz, and adaptive sync technology that can handle variable refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

On the back of the phone is a triple camera module that has a primary 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera.

The 12 Pro runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The 12 Pro will use the Android 12 operating system, with Xiaomi's MIUI 13 skin on top.

The phone has a 4600mAh battery with support for 120W fast-charging, 50W wireless fast-charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. The phone ships with Xiaomi's 120W fast charger included in the box. The phone supports 5G, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6.