Xiaomi 13 series global launch likely next month at MWC 2023 Barcelona: All you need to know

Carlsen Martin
Jan 13, 2023 / 02:14 PM IST

The Xiaomi 13 series could make its debut in India as early as March 2023.

The Xiaomi 13 series is set to make its global debut next month. The smartphone maker recently sent out invites to tour its booth at MWC 2023, which is taking place in Barcelona between February 27 and March 2. The Xiaomi 13 series is expected to make its global debut during the event.

Xiaomi noted that it would reveal more details about its global footprint, which will likely include plans to roll out its flagship '13 series' globally. A recent report also noted that the Xiaomi 13 series could make its debut in India as early as March. However, the report didn’t detail whether the vanilla Xiaomi 13 would arrive in the country alongside its ‘Pro’ counterpart.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Expected Price in India 

The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a starting price of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 59,500) for the base 8GB/128GB variant, which is a price hike over last year’s Xiaomi 12 Pro. We believe the Xiaomi 13 Pro price in India could fall anywhere between Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications 

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC based on TMNC’s 4nm process. The chip is paired with up to 12GB of LPPDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset packs a 4,820 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support as well as 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging support.