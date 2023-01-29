Xbox head Phil Spencer says they were 'light on games' in 2022

Xbox head Phil Spencer admitted the console was "light on games" in 2022. For reference, Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios pushed out only five new games through the year, among which only one was developed as a first-party title.

"Our commitment to our fans is that we need to have a steady release of great games that people can play on our platform. And we didn't do enough of that in 2022, there's no doubt," Spencer admitted in an interview with IGN.

Admittedly a slow year, Spencer said the team would do better in 2023.

Moneycontrol News