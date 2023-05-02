 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why 'Godfather of AI' Geoffrey Hinton is worried, what are the dangers he has warned of

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

Hinton says It is hard to see how bad actors can be prevented from using AI for bad things. Teh 75-year-old AI pioneer finds chatbots scary. "Right now, they're not more intelligent than us, as far as I can tell. But I think they soon may be."

Hinton expressed regret regarding his life's work in the field of AI, and said that he had quit his job to speak freely about the dangers of AI.

As artificial intelligence steps out of sci-fi and makes its way deeper into our lives, one of its pioneers, Geoffrey Hinton, has left his job at tech giant Google, warning of danger ahead.

Hinton, 75, expressed regret about his life's work and said he quit his job to speak freely about the dangers of AI. “I console myself with the normal excuse: If I hadn’t done it, somebody else would have,” Hinton told the New York Times in an interview.

As the interview made waves across the world, the tech pioneer also tweeted that he left Google to talk about the dangers of AI and not to criticise the tech company.

Warning of the potential dangers of AI, Hinton said in the NYT interview, “It is hard to see how you can prevent the bad actors from using it for bad things”.