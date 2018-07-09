App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp's new feature will warn you of 'dangerous' links

The new 'Suspicious Link' feature will automatically verify all shared links and warn users beforehand if they are safe to be opened.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the wake of ever-increasing incidents of fake news being shared through social media, WhatsApp has come up with a new feature to spare users from malicious messages.

According to a report by Gadgets Now, the new feature introduced in the WhatsApp 2.18.204 beta version, alerts users of potentially fake news that is being forwarded in group chats through its upcoming 'Suspicious Link' feature.

WhatsApp checks the authenticity of the website link provided in the message, while the user forwards the message, the report suggests.

The feature will warn users about suspicious links beforehand by automatically checking them in the message and will be able to determine if the links are safe.

Similarly, WhatsApp will be taking other steps to curb the spread of fake news.

The instant messenger has said that users will now get to know if a shared message has been typed or forwarded and existing group admins will be able to get demoted to a member with limited rights. Group admins will also be able to restrict a user from sending a particular message.

The Facebook-owned company will also roll-out a feature to prevent a user from adding a person back into the group once he or she has left it.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 02:24 pm

tags #India #Technology #Trending News #WhatsApp

