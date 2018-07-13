App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 07:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp testing 'Mute', 'Mark as Read' buttons for notification panel

WhatsApp is also working on a ‘mute’ button in the notification centre. Users will be able to mute a chat without having to open the application by using this feature.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Some WhatsApp beta users have reported a new feature in the online messaging app, that allows them to mark messages as 'read' from the notification panel.

According to a report by Gadgets 360, all WhatsApp users will soon be able to mark messages 'read' from the notification panel, without actually opening the application.

According to a WABetaInfo report, the WhatsApp is working on a 'Mark as Read' feature that will allow users to mark a message as 'read' from the notification panel, without having to open the chat.

WhatsApp is reportedly working to introduce a ‘Mute’ button in the notification centre. Users could mute a chat without having to open the application by using this feature.

The Facebook-owned instant messenger has introduced a number of exciting features in recent weeks, including the ‘forwarded’ label.

The feature will mark messages that have been forwarded as "forwarded messages".
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 07:48 pm

tags #Technology #Trending News #WhatsApp

