WhatsApp testing 'Mute', 'Mark as Read' buttons for notification panel

According to a report by Gadgets 360, all WhatsApp users will soon be able to mark messages 'read' from the notification panel, without actually opening the application.

WhatsApp is reportedly working to introduce a ‘Mute’ button in the notification centre. Users could mute a chat without having to open the application by using this feature.

The Facebook-owned instant messenger has introduced a number of exciting features in recent weeks, including the ‘forwarded’ label.

The feature will mark messages that have been forwarded as "forwarded messages".