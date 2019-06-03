What to expect from 2020 Bentley Flying Spur?

British luxury car manufacturer Bentley is gearing up for the launch of the third generation Flying Spur. While the touring car remains structurally unchanged, it gets a major mechanical overhaul.

Some of the prominent upgrades in the car include an all-wheel steering, an all-wheel-drive system and updated stability control. The all-wheel-drive system powers the rear wheels at all times. However, in case of a slip or loss of traction, the system sends power to the front wheels. The steering system also turns the rear wheels in the same direction as the front for better agility. Bentley has also equipped the car with ‘Bentley Dynamic Ride’ which stiffens the suspension springs and minimizes body roll.

Though there aren’t any major structural changes to the car, it gets updated aesthetic features. These changes have been made to keep the car’s styling at par with its next-gen rivals.

It gets a 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12 engine as standard, which makes 625 PS of maximum power and 800 Nm of peak torque. It has a 0-100 km/h time of 4.6 seconds and can hit a top speed of 320 km/h.

The car is to be unveiled globally on June 11, 2019. Though there is no official confirmation of it hitting the Indian streets, it can be expected to arrive by early 2020. Considering the updates and tweaks, it is expected to carry an increased base price of Rs. 3.5 crore (ex-showroom).