you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Vivo Y21 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and 5,000 mAh battery

The Vivo Y21 is priced at Rs 15,490 for the base 4GB/128GB model.

Moneycontrol News
August 20, 2021 / 03:37 PM IST

Vivo recently dropped the Y21 in India. The Vivo Y21 features a MediaTek chipset, a dual-camera setup, a sizeable battery, and fast-charging support. The Vivo Y21 arrives as a budget smartphone in India’s sub-20K segment.

Vivo Y21 Price in India 

The Vivo Y21 is priced at Rs 15,490 for the base 4GB/128GB model. However, Vivo has confirmed that a 4GB/64GB model will be coming soon. The phone is already available through Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, TataCliq, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and across all partner retail.

Vivo Y21 Specifications 

The Vivo Y21 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The device boasts up to 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD (Up to 512GB) card slot. The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Close

The Vivo Y21 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a waterdrop notch on the top that houses an 8 MP selfie camera. On the back, the phone opts for a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor.

The Vivo Y21 runs on Android 11 based on FunTouch OS 11.1. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, dual-SIM slots, a USB Type-C port, and more. The device also features a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Vivo Y21 is available in Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue colour options.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #smartphones #Vivo
first published: Aug 20, 2021 03:37 pm

