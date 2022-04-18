Vivo X80 series launch set to take place on April 25: All you need to know

The Vivo X80 series has got an official launch date in China. The company has set up an official event page for the X80 series, while also teasing the phone on Weibo.

The Vivo X80 series launch event is taking place in China on April 25 at 07:00 pm local time. Vivo has also teased the design of one phone in the series, likely the Vivo X80 Pro or Vivo X80 Pro+.

The teaser image reveals the phone in what appears to be a Vegan Leather back with an Orange finish. You can also see a quad-camera setup on the back that is housed on a large island. The phone also has the Zeiss branding on the camera island. Consumers in China can also pre-book the Vivo X80 series.

While Vivo has not confirmed the camera setup on the back of the phone in question, rumoured to be the Vivo X80 Pro+, it will likely consist of a primary camera paired with an ultrawide, telephoto, and periscope lens. The phone is also expected to have the company’s proprietary Vivo V1+ professional imaging chip onboard.

While there is no concrete information about the specifications of the Vivo X80 series, it is rumoured that the X80 Pro+ will use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Additionally, the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro could get a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and Dimensity 8100 SoC.