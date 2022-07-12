US FTC vows to stop illegal sharing of citizens' location and sensitive data

The United States Federal Trade Commission has vowed to enforce the law to protect citizens against illegal sharing of their location and sensitive data.

"Among the most sensitive categories of data collected by connected devices are a person’s precise location and information about their health," wrote Kristin Cohen, associate director at the privacy and identity protection division at FTC, in a blog post.

She went on to say that smart devices are capable of observing and mining sensitive information about users, and that this poses a great risk to personal privacy.

Cohen said that the conversation about technology often focuses on the benefits, "but there is a behind-the-scenes irony that needs to be examined in the open: the extent to which highly personal information that people choose not to disclose even to family, friends, or colleagues is actually shared with complete strangers."

She went on to say that the data is then harvested and sold to the highest bidders.

Last month, a group of Senate Democrats urged the FTC in an open letter to look into the use of sensitive data obtained from individuals. Taking the monumental overturning of the Roe v Wade decision on abortions, that left the enforcement of the policies in the hands of individual states.

With abortions now outlawed in 10 states in the United States, with more expected to follow, many questions have been raised on the collection and use of location data.

Google recently announced that it will automatically delete a user's location history, if it detects that a user has visited sensitive locations including abortion clinics, weight loss centers or domestic violence shelters.

Cohen said, "Commission is committed to using the full scope of its legal authorities to protect consumers’ privacy," and they will, "vigorously enforce the law if we uncover illegal conduct that exploits Americans’ location, health, or other sensitive data. The FTC’s past enforcement actions provide a roadmap for firms seeking to comply with the law."