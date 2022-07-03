Google to delete users' location history after abortion clinic visits

Representative image

US tech giant Google has said it will delete location history after a user visits potentially sensitive locations such as abortion clinics, weight loss centres and domestic violence shelters.

Announcing the changes in a blog post, Google said it understands that people use the search engine to look up these results and rely on the company to maintain secrecy. The move also comes a few days after the US Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion in a seismic judgment being seen as a huge blow to women rights.

Recently, a group of senate democrats sought a probe against Google and Apple, over "unfair and deceptive practices by enabling the collection and sale of hundreds of millions of mobile phone users’ personal data". They argued that data brokers were already finding more ways to access location data, and were selling it to the highest bidder.

The technology company said that it keeps Location History off by default, and if users wanted to fine-tune the settings, they can do so by visiting their profile.

It said that using simple controls "like auto-delete" users can "easily delete parts, or all, of their data at any time. Some of the places people visit— including medical facilities like counseling centers, domestic violence shelters, abortion clinics, fertility centers, addiction treatment facilities, weight loss clinics, cosmetic surgery clinics, and others — can be particularly personal."

Even without changing the settings, Google said if it detects a user visited one of these locations, it will take delete the location logs on its own. This change will come into effect in the coming weeks.

The company said that it was, "committed to delivering robust privacy protections for people who use our products, and we will continue to look for new ways to strengthen and improve these protections."