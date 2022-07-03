English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Google to delete users' location history after abortion clinic visits

    The move comes a few days after the US Supreme Court overturned women's right to abortion

    Moneycontrol News
    July 03, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    US tech giant Google has said it will delete location history after a user visits potentially sensitive locations such as abortion clinics, weight loss centres and domestic violence shelters.

    Announcing the changes in a blog post, Google said it understands that people use the search engine to look up these results and rely on the company to maintain secrecy. The move also comes a few days after the US Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion in a seismic judgment being seen as a huge blow to women rights.

    Recently, a group of senate democrats sought a probe against Google and Apple, over "unfair and deceptive practices by enabling the collection and sale of hundreds of millions of mobile phone users’ personal data".  They argued that data brokers were already finding more ways to access location data, and were selling it to the highest bidder.

    The technology company said that it keeps Location History off by default, and if users wanted to fine-tune the settings, they can do so by visiting their profile.

    It said that using simple controls "like auto-delete" users can "easily delete parts, or all, of their data at any time. Some of the places people visit— including medical facilities like counseling centers, domestic violence shelters, abortion clinics, fertility centers, addiction treatment facilities, weight loss clinics, cosmetic surgery clinics, and others — can be particularly personal."

    Close

    Related stories

    Even without changing the settings, Google said if it detects a user visited one of these locations, it will take delete the location logs on its own. This change will come into effect in the coming weeks.

    The company said that it was, "committed to delivering robust privacy protections for people who use our products, and we will continue to look for new ways to strengthen and improve these protections."
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Android #Google #Location history #Roe v Wade #US Abortion Laws
    first published: Jul 3, 2022 02:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.