App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 08:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Bank acquires talech to simplify operations

This acquisition is one of the many ways US Bank is developing its digital expertise to provide value when and where customers communicate with technology

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US Bank has acquired talech, a Palo Alto-based software company that supports small and medium-sized businesses to simplify operations and make better decisions within an integrated point-of-sale system.

This acquisition is one of the many ways US Bank is developing its digital expertise to provide value when and where customers communicate with technology.

"Small businesses are a focal point for us as we transform how US Bank engages with customers and how our customers interact with their money, making it easy for them to make decisions at the moment they come into contact with our technology," said Derek White, chief digital officer at US Bank.

Close

"We have an ambitious roadmap to deliver one amazing experience for our customers. Strategic acquisitions are one of the ways we are moving with speed and scale. Acquiring talech makes a lot of sense for several reasons, not the least of which is we share a vision for helping businesses simplify their operations and make better decisions through an integrated point-of-sale system," said White.

related news

talech  will join the newly formed Digital team led by White, who joined US Bank earlier this year as part of the company's on-going digital transformation. The acquisition closed on September 9, 2019. Financial terms are not disclosed.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 10, 2019 08:41 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.