App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uptime.com collaborates with AWS to provide SSO

The cloud service will allow enterprise companies to manage hundreds or even thousands of users via a centralized login system.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Web monitoring service Uptime.com announced that it is now working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide Single Sign-On (SSO), an advanced cloud service that allows companies to manage hundreds or even thousands of users via a centralized login system.

The addition of AWS SSO can significantly boost efficiency and productivity for clients. Any business application that uses the SAML 2.0 protocol can be integrated onto a single dashboard, simplifying employee access to numerous platforms with just one username and password.

The system allows administrators to easily add, delete, and update users, so that tech teams can spend less time on login issues and more time working on larger problems. Moreover, AWS's deep investment in cybersecurity means enhanced protection against hackers—a critical benefit for any enterprise.

Close

"While SSO provides great value when it's set up and running, it's not uncommon for our users to experience some challenges during the setup process," said Daniel Gershuni, Chief Product and Revenue Officer at Uptime.com. "We are delighted that AWS has developed a pre-configured app for the Uptime.com integration for the benefit of our customers."

Uptime.com/AWS customers can find Uptime.com in the AWS SSO catalog along with updated public documentation. These end-users will see the integration in their AWS SSO end-user portal. Instructions for administrators to configure SSO will be in the Uptime.com application in the catalog.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 05:54 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.