Uptime.com collaborates with AWS to provide SSO

Web monitoring service Uptime.com announced that it is now working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide Single Sign-On (SSO), an advanced cloud service that allows companies to manage hundreds or even thousands of users via a centralized login system.

The addition of AWS SSO can significantly boost efficiency and productivity for clients. Any business application that uses the SAML 2.0 protocol can be integrated onto a single dashboard, simplifying employee access to numerous platforms with just one username and password.

The system allows administrators to easily add, delete, and update users, so that tech teams can spend less time on login issues and more time working on larger problems. Moreover, AWS's deep investment in cybersecurity means enhanced protection against hackers—a critical benefit for any enterprise.

"While SSO provides great value when it's set up and running, it's not uncommon for our users to experience some challenges during the setup process," said Daniel Gershuni, Chief Product and Revenue Officer at Uptime.com. "We are delighted that AWS has developed a pre-configured app for the Uptime.com integration for the benefit of our customers."

Uptime.com/AWS customers can find Uptime.com in the AWS SSO catalog along with updated public documentation. These end-users will see the integration in their AWS SSO end-user portal. Instructions for administrators to configure SSO will be in the Uptime.com application in the catalog.