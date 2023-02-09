UK’s competition authority says Microsoft Activision deal will harm gamers

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of United Kingdom has opposed Microsoft’s proposed buyout of Activision Blizzard on grounds that it will harm gamers and reduce innovation.

The regulator conducted a five-month investigation into the deal, to understand the potential impact it might have on the market. Based on the findings, the CMA said that the merger, “could make Microsoft even stronger in cloud gaming, stifling competition in this growing market and harming UK gamers who cannot afford expensive consoles.”

The authority explained this by saying Microsoft already accounts for 60-70 percent of global gaming cloud services and the deal (which will give them access to lucrative mobile franchises like Candy Crush) will hurt competition.

Also Read | Now, Google and Nvidia have problems with Microsoft's acquisition of Activision

Moneycontrol News