Twitter releases source code as Elon Musk bats for transparency

Moneycontrol News
Apr 01, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST

Twitter CEO Elon Musk hopes that people will be able to analyze the code and provide feedback, which will improve the platform's performance and build trust

Twitter has made public the parts of the code that recommends content to users, allowing them to test and suggest modifications that can change the way tweets show up on their timelines.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who has championed code transparency, believes the move will lead to rapid improvements on the platform and increases users' trust.

The code has been uploaded on code-sharing platform GitHub, Twitter said on March 30.

The algorithm first rounds up the top trending tweets on the platform through various sources then these tweets are ranked by machine-learning model according to relevance, Twitter said in a blog post.