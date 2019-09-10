Treezor chooses Thales Cloud to secure its Banking-as-a-Service platform

Thales announced that Treezor, the leading Banking-as-a-Service platform in France, has used its SafeNet Data iProtection On Demand solution to grant security over its whole payment chain, from tier-one banks and neo-banks to crowdfunding organizations.

Treezor is united by a variety of data privacy regulations and requirements, including requirements from the French Regulator (ACPR), the Mastercard network and the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Treezor is required to implement strong data security controls to protect personal financial information and other sensitive data. After evaluating several providers, Treezor selected SafeNet Data Protection On Demand (DPoD) due to its ability to provide a cost-effective and easy-to-use cloud HSM service as a highly secure root of trust for cryptographic operations.

“Innovation is the lifeblood of how we operate, but it should never come at the expense of security or vice versa,” said Eric Lassus, CEO of Treezor.

“Part of our ethos is to work extremely closely with our clients to understand their needs, which led to the creation of our payment platform using standard APIs. As a result, we need a solution that meets our security, management and commercial needs,” Lassus added.