    Tecno Spark 9T launched with MediaTek G37 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery and 90Hz display

    The Tecno Spark 9T is priced at 78,300 Naira (roughly Rs 14,700) for the base 4GB/64GB variant.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 20, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST
    The Tecno Spark 9T is available in Turquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple and Cocoa Gold colour options.

    The Tecno Spark 9T is available in Turquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple and Cocoa Gold colour options.

    Tecno has launched a new smartphone in its 9 series in Nigeria. The arrival of the Tecno Spark 9T follows the launch of the Tecno Spark 9 Pro. The Tecno Spark 9T is a budget smartphone with a MediaTek chipset, a large battery, and a 90Hz display.

    Tecno Spark 9T Price

    The Tecno Spark 9T is priced at 78,300 Naira (roughly Rs 14,700) for the base 4GB/64GB variant. Additionally, the device also comes in a 4GB/128GB model that cost 88,000 Naira (roughly Rs 16,500). The handset is available in Turquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple and Cocoa Gold colour options.

    Tecno Spark 9T Specs 

    The Tecno Spark 9T is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The Spark 9T can be paired with up to 128GB of storage that is expandable through a microSD card. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

    The Tecno Spark 9T sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, the handset gets a dual-camera setup on the back with a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and an AI lens. On the front, there’s an 8 MP selfie camera.

    The handset also runs Android 12 with the company’s custom HiOS 8.6 skin on top. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and more. You also get a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 03:03 pm
