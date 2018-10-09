Suzuki V-Strom 650XT launched in India at Rs 7.46 lakh

Japanese Bike manufacturer Suzuki has launched the V-Strom 650XT in the Indian market at a price of Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), making it the third bike to be locally assembled by Suzuki after the Hayabusa and GSX-S750,

Inspired by its bigger sibling, the V-Strom 650 has a beaky front end with a vertically arranged headlamp setup and a manually adjustable visor. The rear however is kept fairly minimal, with mounting points for panniers. The adventure bike (ADV) gets a 19-inch front and 17-inch wire-spoked rims running on Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40 tubeless tyres.

The bike's suspension duties are handled by conventional telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock with preload and rebound adjustment. With the saddle at a height of 835 mm, it just about undercuts its competition, the Kawasaki Versys 650 which has a seat height of 840 mm. Fuel tank capacity stands at 20 litres.

The bike gets an all-new multi-function instrument panel and a 12V DC outlet as standard for charging mobile phones and powering navigation systems.

In terms of its mechanics, the bike gets a 645cc V-twin that produces 71 hp and 62 Nm of torque that is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The bike also gets a three-stage traction control system including disengaged, ABS and Suzuki's Easy Start System.

The Suzuki V-Strom 650XT goes up against rivals such as the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the SWM Superdual T which is scheduled to launch on October 11.