Suzuki Burgman Street to launch in India on July 19

Showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo, the Suzuki Burgman will finally arrive into India on July 19. India is set to receive the 125 cc variant of the maxi-scooter while internationally, the vehicle is available in 200, 400 and 650 cc variants.

The Burgman will share its engine with the Suzuki Access 125 producing 8.4 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Suspension duties will be handled by telescopic forks up front and a monoshock out back while stopping power comes from a front disc brake and rear drum along with combi-braking.

In terms of styling, the Burgman is equipped with a huge front apron along with a full-LED headlamp and tail lamp. It features a large underseat storage area, charging socket and multi-function key slot. Taking the instrument cluster from the Suzuki Gixxer, the Burgman Street will be Suzuki's first scooter to feature an all-digital display.

It will be India's first maxi-scooter since the Kinetic Blaze, which did not gain much traction in the domestic market. The Burgman will compete against the TVS Ntorq, Honda Grazia and the Aprilia SR 125.

Although the official price of the vehicle in yet to be announced, it can be expected to range between Rs 60,000 and Rs 70,000.