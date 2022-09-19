Some iPhone 14 Pro users facing camera problems in third-party apps

Some iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max users have complained that the rear camera shakes and makes a grinding noise when in use in some third-party apps like Instagram, TikTok or Snapchat.

When the issue crops up, the camera vibrates and a rattling sound, which seems to come from the lens, can be heard. The problem, so far, is restricted to third-party apps and no such issues have cropped up with in stock iPhone camera app.

Some reports suggest that the problem could be with the 14 Pro and Pro Max's Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) system, as these new phones come with a second-generation sensor that physically moves the camera lens to stabilise it.

The issue seems to affect only a small number of phones. Apple hasn't responded to queries in this regard.

Apple released its latest iPhone line-up at the 'Far Out' event on September 8. The iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max hit store shelves on September 16, while 14 Plus will be available from October 7.

The three models are available for purchase through Apple's official online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma and other offline Apple authorised partners. To know more about pricing and specifications of the iPhone 14 series, click here.