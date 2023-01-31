 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Book 3 series launching tomorrow: How to watch the livestream, what to expect

Carlsen Martin
Jan 31, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST

Here's everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra ahead of its February 1 launch.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is launching in India and globally tomorrow, February 1. Samsung’s product line-up will include the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, Samsung is also expected to bring the Galaxy Book 3 series to India tomorrow.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Book 3 series are launching in India at Samsung’s first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023. The event can be live streamed on Samsung’s official website or through its YouTube channel. You can also watch the event down below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series Expected Specifications