you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 07:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Red Hat announces Unified Integration Platform for Cloud-native app development

Adds end-to-end API lifecycle support and new capabilities for agile integration across hybrid architectures.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Red Hat, a provider of open source solutions, announced the expansion of its integrated product portfolio with new components and capabilities for connecting applications, data, and devices across hybrid architectures.

The additions are featured in the latest release of Red Hat Integration and includes Red Hat AMQ Online, Red Hat AMQ Streams, and new connectors for Red Hat Fuse Online along with end-to-end application programming interface (API) lifecycle support.

Building on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, one of the enterprise Kubernetes platforms, these technologies are designed to weave together critical integration and messaging capabilities with a cloud-native toolchain to provide a unified, end-to-end experience.

“Unified integration platforms, like that offered by Red Hat, will feature a combination of capabilities such as cloud-to-ground, cloud-to-cloud, ESB, messaging and API management. These features are emerging as the foundation of next-generation multipurpose hybrid integration platforms,” says Carl Lehmann, Principal Analyst, Architecture, 451 Research.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 07:56 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Technology

