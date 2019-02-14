Red Hat announces Unified Integration Platform for Cloud-native app development

Adds end-to-end API lifecycle support and new capabilities for agile integration across hybrid architectures.
Red Hat, a provider of open source solutions, announced the expansion of its integrated product portfolio with new components and capabilities for connecting applications, data, and devices across hybrid architectures.
The additions are featured in the latest release of Red Hat Integration and includes Red Hat AMQ Online, Red Hat AMQ Streams, and new connectors for Red Hat Fuse Online along with end-to-end application programming interface (API) lifecycle support.
Building on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, one of the enterprise Kubernetes platforms, these technologies are designed to weave together critical integration and messaging capabilities with a cloud-native toolchain to provide a unified, end-to-end experience.