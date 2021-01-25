MARKET NEWS

Realme C20 launched with MediaTek G35 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery; check other details

The Realme C20’s price is set at VND 2,490,001 (Roughly Rs 7,900) for the sole 2GB/32GB model.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2021 / 02:21 PM IST

Realme is continuing to expand its C series with the launch of the Realme C20 in Vietnam. The Realme C20 joins a list of affordable phones in the company’s C lineup. The Realme C20’s price is set at VND 2,490,001 (Roughly Rs 7,900) for the sole 2GB/32GB model.

Realme C20

The Realme C20 is powered by the MediaTek G35 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. The phone features 32GB of expandable storage via microSD card slot. The Realme C20 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch.

The phone has a single 8 MP primary rear camera on the back. On the front, the notch houses a 5 MP selfie shooter. The Realme C20 packs a 5,000 mAh battery but lacks fast charging support and is powered via MicroUSB port. The Realme C20 runs on Android 10 with the Realme UI skin on top.

The Realme C20 features a headphone jack, while connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, and more. The handset is available in Blue and Black colour options. However, Realme has not confirmed a launch date for the C20 outside Vietnam.
TAGS: #Realme #smartphones
first published: Jan 25, 2021 02:21 pm

