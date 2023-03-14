 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Poco X5 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 48 MP Triple Cameras

Carlsen Martin
Mar 14, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST

The Poco X5 price in India will start from Rs 19,999, while the device will be offered at an introductory price of Rs 16,999.

The Poco X5 5G has officially been unveiled in India. The Poco X5 debuts as the second device in the X series in India this year, following the launch of the Poco X5 Pro 5G. The Poco X5 5G arrives with a Snapdragon chipset, AMOLED display, large battery, fast charging, and triple-camera setup.

Poco X5 5G Price in India

The Poco X5 price in India is set at Rs 19,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the top-end 8GB/256GB variant will set you back 20,999. The company is offering the Poco X5 5G at an introductory price of Rs 16,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB/256GB configuration.

The Poco X5 5G is offered in Supernova Green, Wildcat Blue, and Jaguar Black colour options. Poco’s latest X series smartphone will go on sale in India from March 21 at 12:00 noon (IST) through Flipkart. The Poco X5 Pro 5G price in India starts from Rs 22,999.