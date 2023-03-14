Poco X5 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 48 MP Triple Cameras

The Poco X5 5G has officially been unveiled in India. The Poco X5 debuts as the second device in the X series in India this year, following the launch of the Poco X5 Pro 5G. The Poco X5 5G arrives with a Snapdragon chipset, AMOLED display, large battery, fast charging, and triple-camera setup.

Poco X5 5G Price in India

The Poco X5 price in India is set at Rs 19,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the top-end 8GB/256GB variant will set you back 20,999. The company is offering the Poco X5 5G at an introductory price of Rs 16,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB/256GB configuration.

The Poco X5 5G is offered in Supernova Green, Wildcat Blue, and Jaguar Black colour options. Poco’s latest X series smartphone will go on sale in India from March 21 at 12:00 noon (IST) through Flipkart. The Poco X5 Pro 5G price in India starts from Rs 22,999.

Poco X5 Specifications The vanilla Poco X5 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It also comes with up to 256GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Poco X5 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits and DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The handset runs Android 12 based on MIUI 14. The Poco X5 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 33W fast charging support. For optics, the Poco X5 has a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide unit, and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, there's a 13 MP selfie camera.

The Poco X5 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W charging. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset supports NFC and boasts an IP53 splash-resistant rating.

