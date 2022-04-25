Pixel Watch: Google's first smartwatch prototype spotted at a restaurant

A prototype of the long-rumoured Google Pixel Watch was reportedly found at a restaurant in the US.

An anonymous source, close to the publication Android Central, sent in images of what appears to be, "a testing model for the internal Pixel team."

The source also shared images with Android Central and requested them not to publish their name. The images match up with all the leaks and rumours about the watch so far, including a very minimalist design, almost no bezels, two physical buttons and a rotating crown.

(Image Courtesy: Android Central)

There also appears to be proprietary Google bands for the watch, similar to Apple Watch Sport's bands. The bands appear to attach directly to the watch case. The source also told the publication that the bottom of the watch, "looks metallic but feels like it's coated with glass."

(Image Courtesy: Android Central)

The prototype did not have a charger, and the source said that they couldn't get past the boot logo, when they turned it on. A small note on the bottom of the box, that it was found in, said that the device was for, "internal testing and development only."

(Image Courtesy: Android Central)

Google's I/O developer conference is only a few weeks away, scheduled for 11th May, 2022.

Jon Prosser, Tech analyst, suggested that Google will launch the Pixel 6A at the event, while teasing the Pixel Watch. The company will share updates about Android 13, while the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be launched in October along with Pixel Watch.