OpenAI funded startup launches Harvey AI for law firms

UK-based law firm, Allen & Overy, has announced a partnership with Harvey AI, and OpenAI funded startup.

The partnership will see the law firm deploy an AI chatbot designed for law firms. Harvey AI will assist lawyers in drafting legal documents, and helping them in research.

Harvey AI received $5 million in funding from OpenAI's Startup Fund, an incubator program. The company has backing from Google's AI lead, Jeff Dean, and Mixer Labs co-founder Elad Gill.

Moneycontrol News