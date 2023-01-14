 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OpenAI experiments with paid pro ChatGPT version: All your questions answered

Jan 14, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST

Monetizing ChatGPT with a ‘Pro’ version is a way for OpenAI to generate revenue to support its ongoing development.

OpenAI has signaled that it will soon introduce a paid version of the popular chatbot, ChatGPT, for professionals. ChatGPT is a conversational dialogue model, trained by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to understand and respond to natural human language.

Why ChatGPT Professional?

OpenAI shared a waitlist on its official discord server for what the company is calling “ChatGPT Professional”, an experimental paid version of ChatGPT. Monetizing ChatGPT with a ‘Pro’ version is a way for OpenAI to generate revenue to support its ongoing development and upkeep as ChatGPT is burning a hole in OpenAI’s pocket with over a million users as early as December.

According to OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman, as reported by TechCrunch, ChatGPT’s operating expenses are “eye-watering,” amounting to a few cents per chat in total compute costs (ChatGPT is hosted in Microsoft’s Azure cloud). Additionally, OpenAI is under pressure to turn a profit on ChatGPT ahead of a rumoured $10 billion investment from Microsoft.

Benefits of ChatGPT Professional

In its experimental phase, ChatGPT for professionals is geared towards professional use with:

How to access ChatGPT Professional?

You can sign up for professional ChatGPT access through the following link. If selected, OpenAI will reach out to you to set up a payment process and a pilot. However, the company does note that the program is experimental and is subject to change. Additionally, there’s no word when this paid ‘Pro’ version will be available to the public.