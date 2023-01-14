OpenAI experiments with paid pro ChatGPT version: All your questions answered

OpenAI has signaled that it will soon introduce a paid version of the popular chatbot, ChatGPT, for professionals. ChatGPT is a conversational dialogue model, trained by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to understand and respond to natural human language.

Why ChatGPT Professional?

OpenAI shared a waitlist on its official discord server for what the company is calling “ChatGPT Professional”, an experimental paid version of ChatGPT. Monetizing ChatGPT with a ‘Pro’ version is a way for OpenAI to generate revenue to support its ongoing development and upkeep as ChatGPT is burning a hole in OpenAI’s pocket with over a million users as early as December.

According to OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman, as reported by TechCrunch, ChatGPT’s operating expenses are “eye-watering,” amounting to a few cents per chat in total compute costs (ChatGPT is hosted in Microsoft’s Azure cloud). Additionally, OpenAI is under pressure to turn a profit on ChatGPT ahead of a rumoured $10 billion investment from Microsoft.

Benefits of ChatGPT Professional

In its experimental phase, ChatGPT for professionals is geared towards professional use with:



Always Available (No blackout windows)



Fast responses from ChatGPT with no throttling



Unlimited messages as you need with at least twice the regular daily limit

You can sign up for professional ChatGPT access through the following link. If selected, OpenAI will reach out to you to set up a payment process and a pilot. However, the company does note that the program is experimental and is subject to change. Additionally, there’s no word when this paid ‘Pro’ version will be available to the public.

OpenAI expects to make $200 million in revenue next year and has set goals to make $1 billion in revenue during the same period. We will update you with more details when the paid pro version of ChatGPT is accessible to all.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE