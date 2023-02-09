OnePlus 11 Pro, OnePlus 11T not arriving in 2023, 'Pro' model discontinued for good

The OnePlus 11 5G was recently unveiled in Indian and global markets. However, unlike last year, OnePlus won’t release a ‘Pro’ version of its flagship this year.

The first ‘Pro’ grade flagship introduced was the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) back in 2019, which came to an end this year, which means the OnePlus 10 Pro (Review) was the last ‘Pro’ flagship from the company. OnePlus also launched the 7T Pro in 2019, although no ‘T Pro’ model was unveiled since.

The report quotes OnePlus noting, “Starting with our 2023 lineup, we are streamlining the flagship portfolio in North America (and globally) by removing our Pro lineup. In our opinion, you don’t need to have a ‘Pro’ name for a device that’s already ‘pro’.”

OnePlus confirmed to Android Authority that the OnePlus 11 Pro wouldn’t be launching in 2023, while the OnePlus 11T won’t launch in the second half of the year. OnePlus explained “streamlining the flagship portfolio” as the reason for skipping the OnePlus 11T. The decision to skip the ‘T’ model may not come as a surprise as last year’s OnePlus 10T didn’t quite live up to expectations.

Carlsen Martin