OnePlus 11 Concept phone will be unveiled at MWC 2023

OnePlus made a slew of announcements during its recent Cloud 11 event. The company added seven new products – OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Keyboard, OnePlus Pad, and even a router – to its portfolio. However, the smartphone maker didn’t stop there, with one more big announcement.

The company revealed plans to introduced the OnePlus 11 Concept at MWC 2023, which will take place in Barcelona between February 27 and March 2. The OnePlus 11 Concept is the latest concept smartphone from OnePlus and follows the launch of the OnePlus Concept One and OnePlus 8T Concept.

The OnePlus Concept One featured an invisible rear camera system inspired by McLaren. At CES 2021, OnePlus showcased a new version of the OnePlus 8T with a colour changing design, known as the OnePlus 8T Concept.

In its release, OnePlus said its new concept phone would feature an “imaginative design with industry-first technology.” It further added that the “OnePlus 11 Concept does not only reveal the brand’s vision for the future of smartphone, it is also a testament to OnePlus’ commitment to continuous innovation and technological breakthroughs.”

