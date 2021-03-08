Nokia G10 launch tipped with 6.4-inch display, 48MP quad-camera setup

Nokia 5.4 (Image: Pranav Hegde)

Nokia G10 launch has been tipped. HMD Global is likely to launch a new gaming smartphone from the house of Nokia very soon. According to a new report, the Nokia G10 will be the first smartphone from the Nokia G-series. Ahead of the launch, Nokia G10 specifications have been tipped.

The G10 will come with a 6.4-inch display, according to NokiaPowerUser. There is no word on whether the phone will come with a high refresh rate display. It is also tipped to feature an octa-core processor. The report does not reveal the processor name.

On the back, the phone is confirmed to have a quad-camera sensor. It will have a 48MP primary camera. The details of the other three sensors are unknown at the moment. We can expect the Nokia G10 to have an ultra-wide sensor, a macro lens, and a depth sensor.

Another report from NokiaMob states that the Nokia G10 has been listed on the Nokia Russia website. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It will launch in a Blue colour option.

Details about the battery capacity, fast charging, and other details have not been reported yet.

HMD Global has not made any official announcement on the Nokia G10 launch date at the time of writing this.